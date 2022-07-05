Fentanyl leading to more drug overdoses in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Kentucky Commonwealth Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, drug overdose deaths have increased by 14% since last year. Officials attribute this uptick, to a rise in illicit fentanyl.

“It’s a synthetic opiate, and when we talk about fentanyl that’s causing all the problems right now. It’s not that prescription drug fentanyl,” said Warren County Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving, “This is a fentanyl analog that primarily comes from China through Mexico into the US.”

Officials believe the illicit fentanyl is mainly being distributed and ingested by lacing other drugs with the substance.

“We have seen meth, cocaine, even marijuana laced with fentanyl,” Loving said.

It’s believed this is done to make the drugs more addictive and potent.

“Like any sales product, you’re trying to, you know, get people to a point where they get that high,” explained Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, “But then a lot of times it’s too much and they end up dying or having very serious ill effects from it medically.”

The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet reports that fentanyl was detected in over 70% of overdose deaths nationwide.

“In 2019 In Warren County, we had 21 overdose deaths. In 2020, we had 25,” Loving said, “Last year, we had 36, and statewide, fentanyl was found in 73% of those deaths.”

Hightower says the COVID pandemic played a role in the spread of fentanyl and subsequent overdoses.

“We had a lot of money that filtered in people’s hands in large amounts,” Hightower said, “A lot of these people turned around and use that money to buy drugs.”

Hightower also stressed the importance of calling the authorities if you believe someone has overdosed, to ensure they can receive Narcan in time

“Narcan is a nasal spray. What we can do is we spray that back into your respiratory system” Hightower said, “There’s a reaction to that, a chemical reaction that basically blocks that fentanyl from getting into your system.”

When asked if he had a message for those who were worried about the spread of fentanyl, Loving gave a quick answer.

“Don’t use drugs. It’s pretty simple. I wish it worked, But that’s what I would say. If you don’t use drugs, more than likely you’re not going to have an issue.”

Those with any information on drug distribution are asked to call the Drug Task Force tip line at 270-781-3784.

