Drivers testing now available for all at any KYTC Regional Office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced some good news for aspiring drivers on Tuesday: You can get your learning permit or driver’s license at any regional licensing branch, regardless of where you live.

As part of House Bill 453, all circuit clerks transitioned their services to the 25 KYTC offices across the state, nine of which are in our region.

“We appreciate KSP and KYTC working together to expand driver licensing services to Kentuckians statewide,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release. “Now that residents can make an appointment at any regional office, our Kentucky families have expanded access to the services they need, making it easier for them to take a written or skills drivers test and obtain a license at one location in one day.”

Appointments are available Monday-Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website. Residents must make an appointment at any regional branch before arrival for a permit, driver, or commercial driver license test.

Prior to an appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual or through the official KSP mobile app. All driver testing materials can be viewed and downloaded free of charge.

The regional offices in our area are in Somerset, London, Manchester, Jackson, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Pineville, Morehead and Catlettsburg.

You can learn more about the process here.

