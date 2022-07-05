Current and former reporters share experiences working with Deputy William Petry

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT interviewed Deputy William Petry hundreds of times when he served as public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville.

Former WYMT Big Sandy Reporter MaryAnn Fletcher talked with Petry nearly once each week, working to confirm information or setting up interviews.

She says he never missed a phone call or text message saying even he would become emotional at stories she would cover.

“Some stories really bothered Petry. He had to be very almost cold and just state the facts on camera but off-camera, we’ve looked with each other with tears in our eyes you know he really cared about this community, the surrounding communities,” said Fletcher.

Because of their close professional relationship, Fletcher texted Petry when she heard about the incident last Thursday.

She never received a response.

