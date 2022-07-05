Advertisement

Claiborne County firefighter killed while directing traffic

(MGN)
By David Sikes and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - One volunteer firefighter was killed Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck.

Fire officials told our sister station WVLT Roger Estes, 77, with the South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed while he was directing traffic at an Independence Day event.

We’re told the crash happened at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Highway 33 South in New Tazewell.

Estes was reportedly hit by the truck and died from his injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

