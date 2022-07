HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sara Saylor is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Sara was a senior at Bell County High School and graduated with a 3.95 GPA.

She won the Military Officers Association’s national JROTC medal in 2021, the 2019 Air Commando Association’s national JROTC medal and is a member of the Kitty Hawk Air Society.

Congratulations Sara!

