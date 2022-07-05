Appalachian Art Alliance plans for a fun-filled summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard organization is focused on keeping kids creative this summer.

From theater camps, to art nights, to live music, The Appalachian Arts Alliance is known for keeping creativity in Hazard.

Starting tomorrow the Arts Alliance is hosting another community art night at the center. Families in the community are invited to come create some summer-themed artwork and learn how to make new crafts.

The event will begin July 6th, from 5-6 pm.

Later this month, the Arts Alliance in collaboration with a Central Kentucky community theater program called Shooting Stars Youtheater is holding auditions for two new plays at the center.

The week 1 play is Charlie and the Chocolate factory. Open auditions for children 6 years and older begin July 11th-16th. The week 2 play for adults and teenagers is called Appalachian Echoes. Open auditions begin the following week, July 18th-23rd.

‘They learn about the theater world, they learn about building sets, they learn how to act, how to read a script, how to work with other children, and it’s always a really great week and the kids get so excited for it,” said Lindsey Branson, director of education at the Appalachian Art Alliance.

The Alliance is also in collaboration with The Hyman Settlement School planning a Square Dance Night.

The Square Dance Night will be held at the center on July 27th. Kids and their families can learn a different type of dancing this summer and listen to live Appalachian music.

“Kids are welcome to come out, it’s free, you get to learn how to square dance to some Appalachian music. Adults can come out, we’ll have food and all the fun things,” said Branson.

All events are free to the community. Employees hope that making art more accessible will help bring the community together more.

