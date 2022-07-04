Woman found dead after early morning fire

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One person is dead after a fire in Rowan County.

It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of Morehead.

When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Inside the home, crews found a 64-year-old woman dead.

The coroner has not released her name yet. Her remains have been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.