Advertisement

WATCH: Long-lost sisters reunited by DNA ancestry test

Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Ren Clayton
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – Holidays have become extra special for one Minnesota family after a woman took a DNA ancestry test at Christmas and found out she has a sister.

Eiley Misfeldt finally got to meet her long-lost relative for the first time over the 4th of July weekend.

The stakes were high for Misfeldt as she waited to meet her sister at the airport.

“So weird and it doesn’t even feel real,” she said.

Misfeldt lives in Eden Prairie. She took a 23andMe DNA ancestry test over Christmas.

The results revealed a sister, Soojee Dufresne from New York.

Neither of the women knew the other existed until a few months ago.

Sunday was the much anticipated meeting.

“I just felt like so just overwhelmed with happiness and just all good,” Defresne is 27, three years older than Misfeldt.

Both were adopted form South Korea at just a few months old.

They unknowingly lived similar lives as well.

“Seeing her in person, she looks even more like me than in the pictures,” Misfeldt said. “I didn’t even think that was possible.”

The reunion was 24 years in the making and could have easily never happened. Dufresne said she could have missed the email.

“It’s wild, and I’m a swiper,” Defresne said. “I could have easily deleted that because I’m just, I’m one to go through my emails and clean it up really quick. So, it’s just unbelievable.”

Defresne said the discovery of her sister was a big relief for what once was a struggle for her.

“I considered that I was an alien at points in my teenage years because I just didn’t think anybody could be related to me,” she said.

Dufresne said her son now also has a new aunt.

“All I’ve ever known genetics wise is my son when he was born,” she said. “That was like my big moment of ‘I have somebody that is related to me and that I know is related to me.’ So, it just feels like an expansion.”

A connection that was always there, now made real.

“I can’t wait. We have a whole list of what we’re going to do,” Defresne said. “We have a bucket list of wasted time that we got to fill.”

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
Captain Frasure's cruiser sits in front of Prestonsburg City Hall.
‘There should be a special place in hell for people like Mr. Storz’: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers
It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of...
Woman found dead after early morning fire

Latest News

Police Help in Floyd County - 5:30 p.m.
Police Help in Floyd County - 5:30 p.m.
In a letter, Brittney Griner pleads with President Joe Biden to use his executive powers to...
Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Ukraine military shifts defense following fall of Luhansk region
Ukraine military shifts defense following fall of Luhansk region
A pen-pal program with farm animals in Colorado helps elementary students learn...
CUTE: Farm animal pen pals help kids learn social-emotional skills