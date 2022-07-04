Stormy pattern continues through July’s first week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a Fourth of July holiday weekend featuring off and on chances for showers and thunderstorms, we ramp up the daily wet weather threat as we head through tomorrow afternoon and throughout the short work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s looking like yet another warm and muggy night in the mountains. Not awful for anyone who has held out until the Fourth itself for some fireworks...just remember to keep a bucket of water handy just in case! Any storms that bubbles up in the heat of this afternoon should diminish with the setting of the sun and we’re looking at partly cloudy skies as lows fall to near 70º.

We’re going to have to watch tomorrow closely, in fact, a Severe Weather Alert Day is in effect as we watch the potential for a strong complex of storms to develop out to our west and dive into the mountains, especially our northern sections, as we head through the day. This isn’t set in stone, but a good likelihood that we could see some strong winds and heavy rain as this complex moves through the region. Most of us remain under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather as we head into the day on Tuesday. We’ll have plenty of fuel for these storms as well with plenty of humidity and highs near 90º.

Showers and storms look to diminish as we head into the overnight hours, though I can’t completely rule one out as we head through the overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with lower to middle 70s and muggy conditions overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

It’s another hot, muggy, and stormy week expected around the mountains, as a disturbance or two hangs around the mountains, providing us with near daily chances for showers and storms, and I can’t rule out a couple of these storms going strong as we head through each afternoon. It’s middle and upper 80s for daytime highs for the balance of the work week as we continue to see those daily chances for showers and storms through Friday.

More storm chances will be possible as we head into the weekend, when a frontal boundary will try to push into the region. This will spark off likely yet another chance for scattered showers and storms...with again a chance for a couple to be on the strong side. Afternoon highs stay warm and muggy, topping out in the middle and upper 80s, before some drier air and calmer conditions try to work in for next Sunday and beyond.

