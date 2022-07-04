MISSING PERSON: KSP searching for missing woman in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The KSP are asking for your help in locating Kaitlynn Pace of the Jones Creek community in Harlan County.

Pace is described as 5′5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

Trooper Brandon Pearson is leading the investigation.

