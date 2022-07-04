Lexington’s Fourth of July festivities in full swing for first time since pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fourth of July festivities were in full swing Monday for the first time since 2019.

The city canceled events the last two years because of the pandemic.

This year, families gathered downtown for the parade and festival. The day started with a holiday festival and parade. People from all over Kentucky came to downtown Lexington to enjoy the festivities.

The streets were filled with red, white and blue. People of all ages celebrated the fourth of July with their friends and family and they say it’s exciting to see the community together again.

People danced and cheered while watching the parade. Cars, horses and even our own WKYT family passed by and waved to everyone on the street.

Look who we found!! @WKYT representing at the 4th of July parade in downtown Lexington. pic.twitter.com/yGeQt1569u — Julia Sandor (@JuliaSandorWKYT) July 4, 2022

One person at the parade, Carla Trisko, says she came to enjoy the atmosphere and support her husband, who was performing live on stage.

“We haven’t attended this in a couple of years but we thought since he’s playing we’d come down and I thought the parade was really good,” Trisko said.

Food trucks and tents lined the streets in downtown Lexington. Trisko says she loved seeing so many familiar faces in the crowd.

“I love it. I love seeing all these people,” Trisko said. “First thing when I got here, saw so many people I know. I’m a teacher so I saw a bunch of my students and a lot of people I know from the past. It’s really cool.”

People say the festival and parade were a great way to start their fourth of July.

“This is probably the best fourth of July I’ve had in a long time,” said another parade goer.

The Lexington fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the area of Main St. and Oliver Lewis Way at R.J. Corman.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.