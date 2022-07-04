Kentucky law enforcement unite to help police force in Floyd County

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement from all over the state and region have pitched in to support the police force in Floyd County.

After losing vehicles and gear from the shooting in Allen on Thursday night, many counties are temporarily donating necessities and sending out patrol units.

“The overwhelming amount of support is just humbling, I’ll tell ya that,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

That support has come from hours away, like in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which sent three vehicles.

“If we have it and you need it, you got it,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Carl Yates said.

After a tragic situation like in Allen, Yates says helping out is the least they could do.

“It leaves a void when you hear two or three deputies at one time,” he said.

Funeral processions for the three fallen officers and K9 officer Drago will be held throughout the week.

