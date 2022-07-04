Advertisement

Kentucky law enforcement unite to help police force in Floyd County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement from all over the state and region have pitched in to support the police force in Floyd County.

After losing vehicles and gear from the shooting in Allen on Thursday night, many counties are temporarily donating necessities and sending out patrol units.

“The overwhelming amount of support is just humbling, I’ll tell ya that,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

That support has come from hours away, like in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which sent three vehicles.

“If we have it and you need it, you got it,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Carl Yates said.

After a tragic situation like in Allen, Yates says helping out is the least they could do.

“It leaves a void when you hear two or three deputies at one time,” he said.

Funeral processions for the three fallen officers and K9 officer Drago will be held throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
Captain Frasure's cruiser sits in front of Prestonsburg City Hall.
‘There should be a special place in hell for people like Mr. Storz’: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers
It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of...
Woman found dead after early morning fire

Latest News

Police Help in Floyd County - 5:30 p.m.
Police Help in Floyd County - 5:30 p.m.
Ahead of the Barbasol Championship this week in Nicholasville, the Pro-Am golf tournament got...
Golf tournament raises addiction awareness ahead of Barbasol Championship
City of Hazard hosts Fourth of July celebrations
City of Hazard hosts Fourth of July celebrations
Ahead of the Barbasol Championship this week in Nicholasville, the Revive Life House Pro-Am...
WATCH | Golf tournament raises addiction awareness ahead of Barbasol Championship