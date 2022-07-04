Independence Day Forecast: Hot afternoon ahead, pop-up shower or storm possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A toasty Fourth of July is expected across the mountains with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible.

BBQ & Fireworks Forecast

Typical Summer weather continues for Independence Day. It will be warm and muggy with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures soar into the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds, so if you have any plans to go to the pool or the grill be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, but it will NOT be an all-day washout, and it will NOT last long.

Into tonight, same story. We stay mild and muggy under a partly cloudy sky. Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s. Again, an isolated shower or storm is possible, but it will not be a washout. Firework shows across the mountains should be in good shape.

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

The forecast begins to change on Tuesday. We are keeping an eye on the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of the region in a Level 2 Slight risk (yellow color). The southern half of the region (green color) is in a Level 1 Marginal risk.

Day 2 SPC Outlook (WYMT)

A batch of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north, and they could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and maybe some small hail. The best chance to see severe weather will be Tuesday afternoon and evening, along and north of the Mountain Parkway. For now, stay weather aware, and we will bring you updates as we get closer.

Standard Summer Weather Continues

The middle and end of the work week looks typical for this time of the year.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day. Does this mean it will rain everyday at your house? No, but there is a chance of a few passing showers or storms throughout the week.

High temperatures remain warm in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Overnight lows look to fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Next Weekend

Showers and storms look to stick around into Saturday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid-80s, with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Sunday is trending drier and warmer. Highs creep into the upper-80s with only a small chance of a stray shower.

