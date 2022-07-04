Hazard Lions Club shows patriotism by putting up more than 200 American flags

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Lions Club celebrated Independence Day by putting up flags around the city.

Club members headed out early Monday morning to place flags around different parts of Hazard. The club’s secretary, Cindy Francis, told WYMT they had four vehicles going around the town.

Altogether, members put up more than 200 flags. Francis said the tradition started 50 years ago.

”We do it for the community,” she said. “Cause if people hadn’t fought for our freedom, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”

The Lions Club plans to put up American flags around Hazard again on Labor Day.

You can find more information about the club here.

