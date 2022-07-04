Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Eastern Ky. officers

By Dakota Makres and Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County.

Click here for funeral arrangements for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins.

Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

