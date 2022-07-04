Advertisement

Golf tournament raises addiction awareness ahead of Barbasol Championship

Ahead of the Barbasol Championship this week in Nicholasville, the Revive Life House Pro-Am golf tournament got underway Monday morning.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Ahead of the Barbasol Championship this week in Nicholasville, the Revive Life House Pro-Am golf tournament got underway Monday morning.

It’s hosted by Revive Life House, a residential and outpatient addiction treatment center. They are hoping the tournament helps to raise awareness of the impact of addiction in Kentucky.

Revive Life House treats more than 400 clients per year. This Pro-Am tournament marks the first time a local nonprofit has hosted its own Pro-Am event during a PGA tournament week.

“It just means so much to us to be able to get our name out there as a smaller nonprofit. To show what we’re doing, highlighting how we’re transforming and impacting lives for the good,” said Todd Johns, founder & ceo, Revive Life House. “Every life matters. and people matter. and we want to be about giving them the opportunity to revive their life and be able to move forward and have their life back.”

Revive says the Fourth of July is the perfect day for them to host a golf tournament because the fourth is all about celebrating freedom and, to them, recovery means freedom.

WKYT is a partner for this year’s Barbasol Championship. It begins Thursday at Keene Trace.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
Captain Frasure's cruiser sits in front of Prestonsburg City Hall.
‘There should be a special place in hell for people like Mr. Storz’: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers
It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of...
Woman found dead after early morning fire

Latest News

UK Athletics
Johnny Juzang misses summer league practice after car accident
4-star corner, Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee
Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee
Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen hosts camp as Wesley Christian School
Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen among coaches at Wesley Christian basketball camp
USC, UCLA looking to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in 2024, though deal not yet finalized
Hazard baseball wins sixth-straight regional title
Six-time regional champion Garrett Miller reflects on his career at Hazard