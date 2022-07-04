Advertisement

Community pays respect to fallen deputy killed in Floyd County shooting

William Petry
William Petry(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Visitation was held for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry on Sunday evening at Nelson Fraizer Funeral Home in Martin, Ky.

Deputy Petry died in an officer-involved shooting in the Allen community on Thursday, and hundreds of folks came out to pay their respects, from community members, to fellow first responders from across the state.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May says Deputy Petry, a 31-year law enforcement officer, was a genius when it came to casework and gave him words of wisdom when he first joined the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Allen also added that continued support for the families of the fallen officers is vital and thanked those who reached out to help.

“I couldn’t even begin to try to list everyone that’s reached out. We’re very fortunate, and I know all the families are very thankful,” said Deputy Allen. “I want to express to everyone to keep supporting these families because, yes, it was a tragic day for Eastern Kentucky, but you can only imagine how tragic it was for those families, the families involved.”

Funeral arrangements for the other fallen officers, Captain Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonsburg Police Department will be held in the following days. You can find those arrangements, here.

