City of Martin asks for no fireworks in respect for fallen officers

Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed Thursday evening during a violent standoff situation in Floyd County, Ky.(WSAZ)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - With the visitation for two of the three fallen officers in Thursday’s deadly shootout continuing through the next several days, the nearby City of Martin has a request for those in the area.

With the visitations for Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry taking place at the Nelson Frazier funeral home in the city of Martin, city officials are asking that people refrain from shooting fireworks within city limits or near the funeral home, which sits just outside of city limits.

Officials added that it is unfortunate but they hope everyone in the city remains respectful tonight.

