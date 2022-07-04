City of Hazard hosts Fourth of July celebrations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a yearly tradition in downtown Hazard.

The popular fish fry keeps bellies full year after year, which is something Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said grows bigger each Fourth of July.

”You can’t thank the city employees enough, the firemen have been down here since 6:00 this morning cooking,” he said.

The fun does not stop at the fish fry. From a parade where anyone could walk or ride their bikes, live music and even a firework show Monday night.

”This is their town, this is their home, also, this is their house and this is their front yard,” said City Commissioner Fitz Steele. “They’re welcome to play and bring the kids and do whatever they want.”

While some are busy taking in the sights and sounds of Hazard’s Fourth of July celebration, some like Hazard native Stacie Fugate feel it is more than just the fish fry and a parade.

”It’s a great day for the community, it’s a great day for people to get out and just see one another,” she said. “Spend time and being reminded of the great community that we live in.”

Fugate said her favorite part of the day is the Freedom Float where people kayak down the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

”Honestly just because getting out there on kayaks with your friends, listening to some music, it’s very peaceful,” she added. “I think that not enough people take advantage of our North Fork.”

Hazard’s firework show kicks off at 9:45 p.m. Monday.

