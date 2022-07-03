Advertisement

Vigil planned to honor officers killed in Floyd County shooting

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Sunday news conference, officials announced a vigil was planned to honor the officers killed in last week’s deadly Floyd County shooting.

The vigil is scheduled to start Sunday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. on the Prestonsburg High School football field.

Community members are invited to honor Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins.

The vigil will also honor K-9 Officer Drago who was killed during the shooting.

