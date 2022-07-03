Vigil planned to honor officers killed in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Sunday news conference, officials announced a vigil was planned to honor the officers killed in last week’s deadly Floyd County shooting.

The vigil is scheduled to start Sunday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. on the Prestonsburg High School football field.

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting (WYMT)

Community members are invited to honor Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins.

The vigil will also honor K-9 Officer Drago who was killed during the shooting.

