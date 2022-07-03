Toasty Fourth of July ahead, spotty shower or storm possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Do you have any Independence Day plans? Check the latest forecast:

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays quiet into tonight. We could see a stray shower, but most of us will be dry. Temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-60s. We are also watching out for some areas of patchy fog.

The Summer heat returns on Independence Day with temperatures soaring into the lower-90s. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. It will NOT be an all-day washout, but a passing shower or storm can not be ruled out.

Into Monday night, we stay partly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible, especially early. Low temperatures will be mild and muggy, only falling into the lower-70s. Firework shows across the mountains look to be in pretty good shape. Again, a shower is possible, but it will not be a washout.

Summer Weather Continues

This typical Summer weather continues into your work week.

We are warm and muggy on Tuesday. High temperatures top out in the lower-90s under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. A few storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail possible. We will keep an eye on it.

Into Wednesday, the forecast does not change too much. We stay warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs reach the lower-90s.

Another warm day is in store for Thursday. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s. Again, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Extended Forecast

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into the end of the work week and the weekend.

Temperatures top out in the upper-80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

