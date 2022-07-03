WATCH: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A news conference was held Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt spoke at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

You can watch the entire update below:

The shooting, which happened Thursday in the Allen community, left three officers dead and injured five other people. A K-9 was also killed in the shooting.

