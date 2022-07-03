Advertisement

WATCH: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting

Captain Frasure's cruiser sits in front of Prestonsburg City Hall.
Captain Frasure's cruiser sits in front of Prestonsburg City Hall.(WSAZ)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A news conference was held Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt spoke at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

You can watch the entire update below:

The shooting, which happened Thursday in the Allen community, left three officers dead and injured five other people. A K-9 was also killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
(File)
Car crash in Perry County kills one, leaves another with serious injuries
Judge Hall scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 11 and set the gunman's bond at $10 million.
Gunman in Floyd County shooting appears in court

Latest News

Greenhouse 17 is a group working to end intimate partner abuse in Lexington, Ky. and...
Lexington domestic violence group discusses Floyd Co. shooting, dangers of serving protective orders
Keep pets safe during the holiday weekend
KEEP PETS SAFE DURING FIREWORKS
Flowers have been placed at memorials at Prestonsburg City Hall and the Floyd County Courthouse...
Officials and fellow officers remember the fallen following Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers