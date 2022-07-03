Advertisement

Fund set up to help families of EKY officers killed and injured in Floyd County shooting

A thin-blue line ribbon sits on top of Captain Frasure's cruiser.
A thin-blue line ribbon sits on top of Captain Frasure's cruiser.(WSAZ)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A donation fund was set up to help the families of police officers killed and injured during Thursday’s shooting in Allen.

Eight people were shot, leaving three dead and five injured.

The officers who died were Capt. Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and Deputy William Petry.

Lance Storz faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer and two additional counts of attempted murder.

Donations can be made to the Floyd County Community Foundation and designated to the Allen shooting.

If you would like to donate, click here.

