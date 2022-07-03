Floyd County church holds memorial for fallen officers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The steady rainfall in downtown Prestonsburg Sunday morning fit the emotion of many grieving after Thursday night’s shooting.

The conditions did not, however, stop Praise Assembly of God from gathering at the downtown gazebo to support their police force.

“Sometimes you just need to put a hand forward and say ‘hey we want you to know we’re here and we’re here for you,’” pastor of Praise Assembly of God J.M. Sloce said.

Among those there to speak was Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, who was brought to tears when talking about the victims.

“When those shots were fired...they ran to it...not from it,” he said.

To show their support for the victims, Praise Assembly of God raised $2,000 dollars that morning, that will be given to the fallen officers’ families. If they help reach a goal of $10,000, People’s Bank will match that donation.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to those men who gave their all,” Sloce said.

You can also donate through the Floyd County Community Foundation and the Kent Rose Foundation.

A candlelight vigil will be held in honor of the fallen officers Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. at the Prestonsburg High School football field.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.