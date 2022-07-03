Advertisement

FINAL SALUTE | Memorial held for WWII Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A memorial service honoring the life and legacy of WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams was held Sunday afternoon at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

Sunday’s service comes after Williams spent the weekend lying in state in the West Virginia Capitol. People from all over traveled to honor and pray respect to an American hero for a life well lived.

More than 470 were bestowed the Medal of Honor following WWII but, for West Virginia Williams is one of the most precious.

“I would ask everyone today to celebrate Woody. Don’t mourn Woody because that’s exactly not what Woody would have wanted us to do. Let’s celebrate today. Let’s celebrate the life of one of the few, maybe one of the greatest of the greatest generation.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, Commandant of the United States Marine Corps General David H. Berger, Williams’ daughter Tracie Ross, Williams’ grandson Brent Casey, Williams’ grandson Bryan Casey, Williams’ grandson Todd Graham, Williams’ grandson Chad Graham, and pastor Chuck Harding all spoke all spoke at Sunday’s ceremony.

During the ceremony, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that efforts by himself, Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representatives David McKinley (R-WV), Carol Miller (R-WV) and Alex Mooney (R-WV) were successful to grant Williams the honor of lying in state at U.S. Capitol.

Woody Williams to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

