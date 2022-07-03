Claiborne Co. Schools to continue free meals to all students

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Officials with the school system posted to Facebook to make the announcement on Saturday.

Since the fall semester of 2020, a federal waiver made it possible for school systems around East Tennessee to provide breakfast and lunch at no cost. However, at this time, the federal government has not extended the funding. Without that money, some school systems will not be able to continue to provide free meals to all students. Knox County Schools announced it will only be providing free meals to students who apply and qualify.

