Claiborne Co. Schools to continue free meals to all students

Claiborne Co. Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students — regardless of family income levels — is ending, raising fears about the effects in the upcoming school year for families already struggling with rising food and fuel costs.(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Officials with the school system posted to Facebook to make the announcement on Saturday.

Since the fall semester of 2020, a federal waiver made it possible for school systems around East Tennessee to provide breakfast and lunch at no cost. However, at this time, the federal government has not extended the funding. Without that money, some school systems will not be able to continue to provide free meals to all students. Knox County Schools announced it will only be providing free meals to students who apply and qualify.

