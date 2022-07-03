Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado(Garland Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen missing from Texas, KWTX reported.

Yadhira Medina, 17, was last seen Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at the 3000 block of West Buckingham Road, in Garland, Texas.

She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet tall. Yadhira was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

The suspect, David Maldonado, 20, is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

They are believed to be riding in a Ford or General Motors white pickup with a tan or silver trim on the body.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
(File)
Car crash in Perry County kills one, leaves another with serious injuries
Judge Hall scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 11 and set the gunman's bond at $10 million.
Gunman in Floyd County shooting appears in court

Latest News

Abortion clinics prepare for an increase of out-of-state cases.
Abortion clinics prepare for increase of out-of-state cases
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails