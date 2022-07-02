Advertisement

YPK and Polaris partner with Mine Made Adventure Park to open ATV rental business

Mine Made Adventure Park
Mine Made Adventure Park(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hindman, Ky. (WYMT) - Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County continues to grow as YPK and Polaris partnered to open an ATV rental shop at the trail site.

This has been a project in the making for a few years, and something Knott County judge executive Jeff Dobson is glad to see accomplished.

“It’s been a dream we’ve had for some time. We’ve talked back and forth with YPK for a couple years trying to get things rolling on this, and it’s finally came to a reality,” Dobson said.

With the latest additions to the park, Knott County is now seeing license plates from all over the country, a big reason YPK chose to do business there.

“I mean it’s unreal the people that travel just to come and have fun in these hills,” J.L. Smith, owner of YPK Motorsports, said.

The new business shows an overall goal for the local leadership in Knott County of becoming a tourism destination.

“We want to continue growing this park,” Jeff Dobson said. “We want to, I guess the saying is, ‘a notch above the rest.’ We wanna offer all that we can to bring folks into Knott County.”

You can go to YPK’s website here to rent an ATV. Rentals can last a day, weekend, or any custom deal.

The park will also be hosting a Halfway to Hazard concert tonight. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. with Austin Taylor Dye playing as the open.

