What you need to know for Fourth of July preparations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth of July is just days away. This year’s celebration might feel like the most normal since the pandemic, but it might hit your bank account harder because of inflation.

It’s expected to cost you 17% more to feed your family and friends. That’s a $10 increase from a year ago.

A 10-person cookout in Kentucky and Indiana will cost around $74. Using these prices from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can see close to how much food you’d need for each person to get one plate.

Hamburger buns (two packages of eight) - $2.88

Hot dog buns (two packages of eight) - $2.88

3 lbs. ground beef (for at least 10 4-oz. burgers) - $15.72

1 lb. cookies - $4.51

Two packs of hotdogs - $5.50

16-oz. bag of potato chips - $5.69

32-oz. can of baked beans - $3.28

One lb. of tomatoes - $1.65

One lb. of lettuce - $2.99

One lb. of American cheese - $4.34

Two lbs. of potato salad - $7.98

Two pints of strawberries - $4.68

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream - $4.89

Ketchup and mustard - $1.99

One lb. of onions - $1.29

2-liters of soda - $3.98

That’s also without including any alcohol.

However, it’s not all bad news if you’re looking to celebrate with fireworks.

The fireworks industry wasn’t spared from the pandemic struggles. Things were looking bleak last year. The expectation was that it would take two years for the industry to recover.

Manager of Pyro City Fireworks Mike Kimzey said last year, people were expecting big shortages.

“People are coming in buying for this year and next year, because they’re hearing about all these shortages, and they say, ‘well now I won’t be able to buy next year, huh,’” Kimzey said last year. “And we say, ‘we’ll have something, we just don’t know how much yet.’”

He says this year is looking better.

“[There’s] still a little bit of a shortage, but not near as bad as we anticipated,” Kimzey said.

Kimzey said shipping and supply are still a problem, but it’s mainly specific items that are hard to stock rather than the entire inventory.

“I think as long as no other worldwide whatever happens, I think we’re on pace to be perfect next year,” Kimzey said.

Regardless, if you’re buying food, supplies, or fireworks, Kimzey has some advice for anyone looking to shop for their Fourth of July celebration.

“Come early,” Kimzey said. “That’s the big thing. The last couple of days it gets crazy. Come early.”

Remember that in Indiana, most consumer fireworks are legal. But in Jefferson County, any fireworks that explode or fly are illegal. That includes Roman candles, bottle rockets or aerial spinners.

You can find local firework shows and Fourth of July events happening near you by clicking or tapping here.

