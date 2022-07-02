Warm and muggy holiday weekend ahead, showers and storms possible at times

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Typical Summer weather continues across the mountains for the holiday weekend. It will be warm and muggy, and we are watching out for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight through Sunday night

If you have any outdoor plans this evening, you may need the rain gear at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will begin to fade away through the overnight hours. However, patchy fog will be possible late tonight and into early Sunday morning. Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

This “rinse and repeat” forecast continues into Sunday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be warm and muggy with highs reaching the mid-and-upper-80s. I do want to stress, even though we have rain chances in the forecast, it will NOT be an all-day washout. I would not cancel any holiday plans; however, you may have to head indoors at times.

An isolated shower or two is possible Sunday night, but most of us stay dry and mostly clear. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Independence Day and Beyond

A toasty Fourth of July is expected across the region with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Again, it will NOT be an all-day washout, but a passing shower or storm is possible. Highs soar into the lower-90s. Monday night looks mild and muggy for any firework shows. Lows fall into the lower-70s, and most of us should stay dry.

Summer weather sticks around into Tuesday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs top out in the lower-90s.

The weather does not change much on Wednesday. We stay partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. High temperatures reach the lower-90s with lows falling into the lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Not many changes for the end of the work week.

We stay partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-80s with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.