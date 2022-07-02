Packing patience could be the key to smooth sailing during Fourth of July air travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with McGhee Tyson Airport expected a record number of travelers in and out of Knoxville’s airport for the Fourth of July weekend.

”The Fourth of July weekend will be one of the busiest of our summer travel season here at McGhee Tyson Airport so you can expect to see more people at the ticket counters and more cars in the parking garages,” McGhee Tyson Airport spokesperson Caitlin Darras said.

With more than 3.5 million people expected to fly, numbers are set to soar past levels set before the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We are actually at pre-pandemic numbers in regards to passenger traffic so that means people are excited to travel again and were excited to host them but we only anticipate to get busier and busier,” Darras said.

People flying over the holiday weekend, they’re settling in to deal with increased passengers, weather, and staffing shortages at airlines across the country.

Some passengers who have flown through the weekend are seeing an uptick in people flying the friendly skies.

”The biggest thing I’ve really noticed is there are a lot more people right now, even from six months ago, there are a lot more people traveling,” said Charles Landen, who was returning to Knoxville for a business trip.

On top of arriving two hours before your flight, officials at McGhee Tyson said downloading the mobile app of the airline you intend to fly will save you time and headaches, as well as packing any necessities you may need for 24 hours after your flight in your carry-on incase your luggage gets lost.

”Industry experts predicted air travel numbers would come back to pre-pandemic numbers in 2024 but were already seeing that now and that’s nationwide,” said Darras.

While there are a lot of moving parts in travel this year, some are preparing for anything this summer travel season.

”I haven’t really changed anything when I need to go somewhere I just plan my trip and if things get interrupted I just have to deal with it,” said Landen.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.