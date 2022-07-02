How to keep four-legged friends safe over the holiday weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While you enjoy the extravagant firework displays around the area, we can’t forget about our four-legged friends.

Many animals during the Fourth of July are overly sensitive to the loud noises that fireworks bring.

Members of the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society say that they see an influx of strays after the holiday weekend from animals getting loose due to the noise.

Officials say that animals like to be in confined spaces, so if you can, make them nice and cozy or even play comforting music to where they feel safe.

They also say it is always a good step to prepare your neighbors that have pets before letting off fireworks.

Leah Lawrence, Adoption Center Manager, says, ”We recommend that if at all possible to keep your pets inside. If they’re outdoor pets make sure that they are secured in their area. For indoor pets, especially dogs that tend to get really nervous with fireworks, ThunderShirts work really well for some dogs. Those are like a compression-type shirt. But also just crating them with a blanket overtop, somewhere dark, quiet. You can even turn the TV on just to get some background noise and help them calm down.”

