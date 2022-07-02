Hazard hosts Queen City Sparkler 5k Color Run/Walk benefitting Appalachian Arts Alliance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hazard kicked off the Fourth of July weekend with a fun run for the whole family.

The second annual Queen City Sparkler 5k Color Run/Walk brought out more than 70 community members of all ages to raise money for the Appalachian Arts Alliance.

“We decided to do it again just because it was a fun event last year and we had a lot of community participation,” said Tim Deaton, executive director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance. “The way that things like that are built is by consistency and so providing consistent events and things that people can just expect is a good way to bring in funds and do what we’re here to do.”

The Appalachian Arts Alliance has a packed summer calendar, available on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.