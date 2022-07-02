Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy William Petry

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced on Saturday for one of the officers killed during Thursday’s shooting in Floyd County.

Visitation for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin Fire Department Fire Chief William Petry will be Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky.

The visitation will continue all day on Monday, July 4.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

The burial will then follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

You can read more about the life of deputy William Petry here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
‘This guy seemed to have a plan’: Sheriff, Attorney shares information about Floyd County shooting
Prestonsburg is celebrating Independence Day and Star City Day a bit early with a carnival at...
Eastern Ky. 4th of July festivals canceled, postponed
State, federal officials react to Floyd County shooting
Judge Hall scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 11 and set the gunman's bond at $10 million.
Gunman in Floyd County shooting appears in court

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Mine Made Adventure Park
YPK and Polaris partner with Mine Made Adventure Park to open ATV rental business
Procession for Officer Chaffins
Procession honors third officer killed in Floyd County shooting
Members of the Allen, Ky. community gathered at the Old Time Country Church on Friday, July 1,...
‘They were defending the community,’ Vigil honors officers killed in Floyd County ambush