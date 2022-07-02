Funeral arrangements announced for Deputy William Petry

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced on Saturday for one of the officers killed during Thursday’s shooting in Floyd County.

Visitation for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin Fire Department Fire Chief William Petry will be Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky.

The visitation will continue all day on Monday, July 4.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

The burial will then follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

You can read more about the life of deputy William Petry here.

