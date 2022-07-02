Advertisement

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law.

It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.

“I think people have a right to be proud of their hair and who they are...and now this bill is going to protect them so that they can’t be fired because of it,” said State Senator Raumesh Akbari.

Akbari sponsored Senate Bill 136. For her, passing this legislation is a long time coming.

Memphis stylist Leteesha Smith couldn’t agree more.

“You should not be judged or discriminated against by how you wear your hair,” Smith said. “Everyone’s hair defines them, whether it’s highlights, dreads, braided hair, it doesn’t matter. Your hair basically describes your personality.”

Smith has been a stylist for 15 years. She says she’s had clients afraid to wear a protective hairstyle out of concern it may cause them to miss out on job opportunities.

“The majority of women who are employed, particularly black women, have felt that they’ve had some sort of adverse reaction against them because of their hair, so it’s very important,” Akbari said.

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.

Both Akbari and Smith believe it’ll make an impact on women and men across the country.

The CROWN Act does not apply to public safety employees if a protective style would prevent them from performing essential parts of their job.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
‘This guy seemed to have a plan’: Sheriff, Attorney shares information about Floyd County shooting
Prestonsburg is celebrating Independence Day and Star City Day a bit early with a carnival at...
Eastern Ky. 4th of July festivals canceled, postponed
Judge Hall scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 11 and set the gunman's bond at $10 million.
Gunman in Floyd County shooting appears in court
State, federal officials react to Floyd County shooting

Latest News

Greenhouse 17 is a group working to end intimate partner abuse in Lexington, Ky. and...
Lexington domestic violence group discusses Floyd Co. shooting, dangers of serving protective orders
Flowers have been placed at memorials at Prestonsburg City Hall and the Floyd County Courthouse...
Officials and fellow officers remember the fallen following Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officers
A thin-blue line ribbon sits on top of Captain Frasure's cruiser.
Fund set up to help families of EKY officers killed and injured in Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting