Car crash in Perry County kills one, leaves another with serious injuries

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A single-car crash in the Rowdy community of Perry County left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

Officials said the crash happened around Noon on Saturday on KY-476 near Mount Caramel Church.

In a release, Sheriff Joe Engle said the vehicle overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver and the passenger.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County Deputy Coroner, Jeff Combs.

Officials said the passenger was taken to Hazard ARH with ‘very serious injuries.’

The names of the victims were not released, but they were residents of Breathitt County.

“We send our sympathy to all those hurt and affected by this terrible accident,” the release read.

