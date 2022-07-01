Advertisement

Vigil to be held in Pikeville in honor of officers killed in Floyd County shooting

(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A vigil is being held Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pikeville Park to honor the officers lost in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.

The University of Pikeville Chaplain, Rob Musick, shared a post on Facebook about the event.

“Please join us tonight at 7:30 in the Pikeville City Park for a time of prayer and reflection as we lift up our brave law enforcement and first responders and now those who are grieving,” said the post.

