Vigil to be held in Pikeville in honor of officers killed in Floyd County shooting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A vigil is being held Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pikeville Park to honor the officers lost in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.

The University of Pikeville Chaplain, Rob Musick, shared a post on Facebook about the event.

“Please join us tonight at 7:30 in the Pikeville City Park for a time of prayer and reflection as we lift up our brave law enforcement and first responders and now those who are grieving,” said the post.

