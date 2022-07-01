State, federal officials react to Floyd County shooting

(WYMT) - Reactions and condolences from local, state and federal officials are still coming in following Thursday night’s shooting in Floyd County.

In a Twitter post, Congressman Hal Rogers offered support to the fallen officers and their families.

Last night in East Ky, we were gravely reminded of the dangers that our police officers & 1st responders face when they answer the call of duty. https://t.co/zwkdcPqC9P — Hal Rogers (@RepHalRogers) July 1, 2022

Governor Andy Beshear talked about the tragedy of the loss.

Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted a response to the shooting and the ongoing investigation.

This morning, our hearts are with the Allen community after a deadly shooting last night. As details continue to come in, Makenze and I are praying for our law enforcement and first responders who responded and assisted at the scene. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 1, 2022

