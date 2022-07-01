Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for the holiday weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warm and muggy holiday weekend is in store across the mountains with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Tonight through Saturday night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms stick around into tonight. It will not rain everywhere or all night long, but a passing shower or storm can not be ruled out. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Typical Summer weather continues into Saturday. It will be warm and muggy, and we are watching out for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A Level 1 Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for the entire region. A strong storm or two is possible, but the overall threat is low. The primary threat will be damaging, straight-line winds. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Into Saturday night, we stay partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers will be possible. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Holiday Weekend and Beyond

The forecast does not change much into Sunday. We remain partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs top out in the mid-80s, with lows falling into the upper-60s.

Independence Day is looking toasty across the mountains. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. An isolated shower or two will be possible.

Another warm, muggy day is on tap for Tuesday. Again, scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach the upper-80s and lower-90s, with lows bottoming out in the lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to stick around into the end of the work week.

It will be warm and muggy with highs reaching the upper-80s, and lows falling into the lower-70s.

