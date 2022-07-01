Advertisement

Report: 45% of people have not felt true happiness in 2-plus years

A recent global report shared findings through a survey that found many people have not felt...
A recent global report shared findings through a survey that found many people have not felt true happiness in over two years.(GoodLifeStudio via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A global report released in June shared that nearly half of the people surveyed said they hadn’t felt true happiness for some time.

Oracle.com shared what it called a “Happiness Report” that was conducted in January. It found that 45% of people have not felt true happiness for more than two years and 25% don’t know or have forgotten what it means to feel truly happy.

More than half of the people (53%) in the survey shared that they wish money could buy happiness, while 88% are looking for new experiences to make them smile and laugh.

People are also prioritizing health (80%), personal connections (79%) and experiences (53%) to gain happiness.

“We’ve all been through some very tough years, and around the world, we’re short on happiness. We’re starved for experiences that make us smile and laugh, and brands can help,” said author and podcaster Gretchen Rubin.

Those surveyed also shared that they want brands to make them smile and laugh, with 78% believing companies can do more to deliver happiness to their customers and 91% preferring brands to be funny.

“Most business leaders want to make consumers laugh more and understand it’s a critical part of establishing a true relationship,” said Rob Tarkoff, with the Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience.

The report included insights from more than 12,000 consumers and business leaders across 14 countries. Its findings were based on a survey conducted by Savanta, Inc. It included people from multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Mexico and Brazil.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed...
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
Report names best school districts in Kentucky
‘[The] guy seemed to have a plan’: Sheriff, Attorney shares information about Floyd County shooting
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS Facebook page
One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County
Prestonsburg is celebrating Independence Day and Star City Day a bit early with a carnival at...
Eastern Ky. 4th of July festivals canceled, postponed

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year
The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.
Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery
Virginia law requires drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working...
Excessive noise: Police can ticket drivers with loud exhaust systems, mufflers
A General Motors vehicle is being assembled in this file photo.
Chip shortage keeps driving up auto prices, cutting sales
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems