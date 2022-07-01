Advertisement

Prestonsburg Star City Day postponed

Prestonsburg is celebrating Independence Day and Star City Day a bit early with a carnival at...
Prestonsburg is celebrating Independence Day and Star City Day a bit early with a carnival at Archer Park.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a post was shared on the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page announcing the postponing of Star City Day.

“In [light] of last night’s tragedy, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to postpone Star City Day at this time,” said the post.

A new date has not been announced yet.

Previous story: Prestonsburg gearing up for Independence Day and Star City Day celebrations

