Prestonsburg Star City Day postponed

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a post was shared on the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page announcing the postponing of Star City Day.

“In [light] of last night’s tragedy, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to postpone Star City Day at this time,” said the post.

A new date has not been announced yet.

Previous story: Prestonsburg gearing up for Independence Day and Star City Day celebrations

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.