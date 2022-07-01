Advertisement

Prestonsburg gearing up for Independence Day and Star City Day celebrations

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County are gearing up for a weekend of fun with a carnival.

The City of Prestonburg is playing host to a carnival from now until Independence Day, but officials say this is only a precursor to a weekend of fun.

On Sunday evening, live music will begin at Archer Park at 6 p.m. along with the carnival and pool opening earlier that day.

On Monday, July 4th, folks in Prestonsburg will also celebrate Star City Day with a parade, live music at the stage downtown, vendors, crafts, food, an early morning bike ride, and more.

“It is, from a tourism standpoint, our favorite event that we get to be a part of,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “Mainly because it’s just so different, it’s not a festival, it really is just a celebration of artistry and music and the community coming together unlike any other event that I’ve ever seen. Just the joy that comes from it.”

Following the Star City Day celebrations, Johnson says the second largest fireworks show in the Commonwealth will be kicking off around 9:45 p.m.

“You can really see them anywhere in downtown, all the way from the Walmart area, all the way, pretty much any point in downtown Prestonsburg you get full viewing of that show,” said Johnson. “Now, we’d love to see you watch them over at Archer Park or downtown at Star City Day if you’re already out and about, but really just grab a chair, bring your family, and enjoy the time.”

Johnson said, as of Thursday evening, plans have not been changed due to the events in the nearby Allen community of Floyd County, but to keep an eye on the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page for full details on all upcoming events.

