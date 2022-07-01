Advertisement

Police departments around Ky. mourning with Floyd Co. following deadly shooting

Richmond police chief on dealing with death of law enforcement officer
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the tragic shooting in Floyd County that left two officers dead and several others injured, police departments around the state are coming together in support of law enforcement.

The Richmond Police Department knows the pain of what Floyd County is going through. Nearly seven years ago, Officer Daniel Ellis died after being shot in an ambush. His fellow officers said his death isn’t something they moved on from.

“When you take a life, you take away everything,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.

Chief Richardson vividly remembers the day Officer Ellis was killed.

“You’re trying to get other officers there to help, you’re trying to make sure there’s no one out in the public that could be affected,” Richardson said.

He’s familiar with the heartache beneath the badge.

“It’s hard to hold in emotions. I’m sure that sheriff has spent many hours with family and wives or significant others that he had to talk to,” Richardson said.

Richardson said in the midst of the pain, his department found ways to cope.

“People still need help, so you still got to continue serving the public. That helps, I think, in a way because it keeps you from sitting around and thinking about the negative,” Richardson said.

Officer Ellis’ life is honored every year with a 5K.

“Gives you a chance to talk about it, talk about feelings, and what better way to take out stress than a run,” Richardson said.

Chief Richardson said staying in touch with his widow, Katie Ellis, has helped them heal the most.

“Hopefully maybe the officers that are there can reach out to those surviving family members and become parts of their lives,” Richardson said.

That November day in 2015 is one the Richmond community will never forget, and the same will be said for the eve of July in Allen.

Chief Richardson said his department is having conversations about what happened in Floyd County. He said they continue to train and prepare for future incidents like this.

