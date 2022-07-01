Advertisement

Mountain Arts Center hosts grief counseling following Floyd County tragedy

Grief counseling at the MAC.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the tragedy in the Allen community Thursday evening, community members came together to be of service for those in mourning.

Several mental health and religious organizations set up at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg to offer grief counseling for those impacted by the shooting.

“We know that a lot of people are suffering, a lot of people are grieving, confused, in shock, and we just wanted to be here to help,” said Chris Wooldridge, community relations for Frontier Behavioral Health.

Executive director of the MAC, Joe Campbell said being part of such a small and close-knit community, it only felt natural to help provide these services to those who need them.

The MAC will be offering grief counseling until 5:00 p.m.

Campbell added they will host more counseling days if needed.

