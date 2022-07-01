Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen among coaches at Wesley Christian basketball camp

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wesley Christian School welcomed young athletes for a skills camp hosted by some of the region’s best players.

The camp saw kids from pre-K through eighth grade learn from stars like Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen.

”I learned from somebody and now I’m trying give you know give it back to, give the knowledge back to the young kids,” said Anochili-Killen. “They want to be a D-1 player, so I mean that’s what I do, you know, to come, try to come and motivate them, and tell them how I did, who I looked up to and all that.”

The camp marked the first time Wesley Christian School has held a basketball event since before the pandemic. The school plans on returning their basketball program this academic year.

