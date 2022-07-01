Kentuckians traveling for Fourth of July weekend despite high gas prices

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Fourth of July weekend, many Kentuckians are still hitting the road to celebrate the holiday, despite higher gas prices.

Events are lined up all weekend for the 4th of July. With all the activities in Lexington, people are expecting a lot of traffic. Travelers say that they can already feel the traffic picking up.

On the roads you can see license plates from all different states. Some travelers stopping at local Kentucky rest stops say they’re just here for a quick stop, while some say they’re spending the time in Kentucky to sight see.

Although some people might be staying home to avoid rising gas prices, others are still making their trips. But they say with the changing gas prices, they had to budget beforehand.

“A lot of variations in prices I’ve been watching on the side of the road,” said Mike and Buffy Ruppe, who are on their way to Indiana to celebrate with their family. “It used to cost us about a hundred and 50 to do the drive now is going to cost us around 360.”

With construction on top of the busy roads they say their gps is re-routing them places they typically don’t travel through.

Another traveler, Jane Newman, says that she’s been much happier with the prices in Kentucky and the south.

“Actually, the prices are cheaper the further south that we went than where we’re from in Fort Wayne, especially gas,” said Newman. “The gas down here was, I would say, 50 to 75 cents a gallon different.”

While you’re driving on the roads, it’s important you drive safely, so you can enjoy your holiday weekend.

