‘[The] guy seemed to have a plan’: Sheriff, Attorney shares information about Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Floyd County community was rocked by a shooting that injured at least six and killed two law enforcement officers.

WYMT talked with the Floyd County Sheriff on Friday after the suspected shooter was arraigned.

“Multiple weapons and multiple calibers were used,” said Sheriff John Hunt.

The County Attorney, Keith Bartley, also shared some thoughts on the situation. When asked if he would be pushing for the death penalty, he said that would be an answer the Commonwealth Attorney would have to give.

“But it is a crime punishable by death,” added Bartley.

Sheriff Hunt said the situation on scene throughout the night was tense.

“Sheriff’s Department was the first on the scene due to the DV investigation, was fired upon, called for backup,” he said. “For those who were there, they lived through hell for some time.”

Bartley shared the sheriff’s sentiment, calling the scene a “war zone”.

“There’s no question. When I say it was a war zone, people had night vision, assault weapons, they were in fatigues, if that’s not a war zone, I don’t know what is,” he said.

Bartley also said, for the people affected, there will be a long road ahead.

“I don’t know if anything can comfort them right now. These aren’t just police officers, these are people with families. Kids, spouses, moms and dads,” he said.

