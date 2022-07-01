Gunman in Floyd County shooting appears in court

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a shooting in the Allen community of Floyd County left two dead and six more law enforcement officers injured on Thursday evening, the gunman, Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, appeared in court Friday morning.

Storz, who is being held in the Pike County Detention Center and appeared at his arraignment at the Floyd County Justice Center via a video conference, is being represented by public defenders who have entered a not guilty plea on his case.

Judge Eric Hall has set a preliminary hearing for Monday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m. and also set the gunman’s bond at $10 million.

After the short hearing on Friday, more details were shared by County Attorney Keith Bartley and Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Bartley, when asked if the court would be pursuing the death penalty, said that is something the Commonwealth Attorney would have to answer, but added that this crime is punishable by death.

Bartley also added that his current charges from a citation written on the scene on Thursday evening do not accurately represent the entire list of charges and that more will be added in the following days.

Currently, Storz is charged with two counts of murder, two additional counts of attempted murder, as well as assaulting a service animal.

This is a developing story.

