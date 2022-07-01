Daniel Cameron files motion to appeal block on abortion ban law
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron is fighting against a restraining order on the state’s abortion ban law.
He filed an emergency motion in the Jefferson County Court of Appeals.
It comes after a circuit court judge temporarily blocked the abortion ban law on Thursday.
A court of appeals judge said other parties have until 7:00 p.m. Friday to respond to the motion.
A judge will then make a decision.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.