Daniel Cameron files motion to appeal block on abortion ban law

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron is fighting against a restraining order on the state’s abortion ban law.

He filed an emergency motion in the Jefferson County Court of Appeals.

Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

It comes after a circuit court judge temporarily blocked the abortion ban law on Thursday.

A court of appeals judge said other parties have until 7:00 p.m. Friday to respond to the motion.

A judge will then make a decision.

