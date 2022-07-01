Chances for showers and storms around to start the holiday weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat will continue into the long weekend for a lot of folks. The chances for showers and storms also increase, especially on the front end of it.

Today and Tonight

After starting off mild and muggy, we should see a mix of sun and clouds around for the first parts of Friday, some scattered chances for showers and storms will be around this afternoon. Some of those could be on the stronger side, but as of right now, we are not under a severe risk for today. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most locations before the rain hits.

Tonight, scattered chances for rain will linger and lows will drop to around 70.

Weekend Forecast

As of now, and this forecast is still evolving even in the short term, it looks like Saturday could be the soggiest day of the holiday weekend. There is also a chance some of those storms could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a level 1 out of 5 risk. I think our main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and the chance for some hail. Chances will be around off and on all day, but the best shot at storms will likely be in the afternoon hours when it’s the warmest. Make sure you have the WYMT weather app downloaded in case any warnings are issued.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Highs should climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain chances continue Saturday night as lows drop to around 70.

Sunday looks like the better of the two days, but there are still chances for scattered showers and storms there as well, especially early. Skies should gradually clear the later into the day we get as highs once again top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Extended Forecast

If you are off for the 4th of July on Monday, it’s trending drier and hotter. While I can’t completely rule out shower and storm chances, they look to stay few and far between. Keep your rain gear handy, but most of you probably won’t need it. Highs will top out around the 90-degree mark. If you would like to see when the fireworks are in your community, you can do that here.

Hazy, hot and humid conditions will continue for most of next week with daily heat of the day rain chances. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Friday with lows dropping to near 70.

Happy 4th of July!

